Bison Bluff Farms hosts Buffalo Day

Buffalo Day was held Saturday, Oct. 2, at Bison Bluff Farms, which is located along Bethel Church Road near Cobden.

Bison Bluff Farms was started by Clifton Howell with five bison.

Buffalo Day is planned twice each year, typically one Saturday in the spring and one Saturday in the fall.

The accompanying information and photographs were shared by Jennifer Stokes:

Buffalo Day, an event that happens twice a year, is an extremely important day for both us and the animals.

It is a day in which we assess the animals, get their weights, tag this years calves, and give the animals any help they may require before releasing them back out on pasture to roam.

Buffalo Day is a free event, starting around 8 a.m. and lasting until the last animal makes its way down our chutes to be assessed, typically around 4 p.m. The ending time is not a set time however and could end earlier as well as later.

A short break is taken sometime around midday to give workers time to recoup and grab a bite to eat.

Meat and merchandise sales were available at the farm between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Buffalo Day was an outdoor event, all except for when making purchases. Those who attended were asked to maintain social distancing. Masks were encouraged in the sales room.

The day was a great opportunity for those interested in seeing the animals to get a closer look. It was also a great chance to purchase bison meat and merchandise at Bison Bluff Farms.