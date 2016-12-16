Blanket collection tomorrow to benefit local veterans

Girl Scout Troop 8545 plans to collect new and gently used twin blankets at Walmart in Anna tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to a fill a truck donated by Coad Chevy Buick Ford in Anna.

Troop 8545 is working on their bronze award project, which includes making a collecting blankets for the Illinois Veterans Home in Anna.

Any blankets that are not usable by the veterans home will be donated to the Union County Animal Control.

The troop expressed appreciation to Sue Ann Zimmerman, Debbie Johnston and her daughter Maggie, Jane Nimmo and Cindy Allen for help the girls sew lap blankets.