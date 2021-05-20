Blessing of the Bikes planned at Bald Knob

On Sunday, May 23, the Cross of Peace on Bald Knob Mountain near Alto Pass plans to host the annual Blessing of the Bikes in partnership with the Lord’s Paheece Chapter of the Christian Motorcycle Association.

The event provides an opportunity for motorcycle enthusiasts to gather for a blessing at one of the region’s most iconic landmarks.

Blessing of the Bikes is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. A brief service is planned at noon.

“For nearly 30 years, we have partnered with the Christian Motorcycle Association to host this signature event,” said Jeffrey Isbell, executive director of the Cross of Peace.

More than 5,000 motorcycle enthusiasts from throughout the Midwest are expected for the annual event at the Cross of Peace.

“Not only will we offer prayers for a safe summer season, but we will provide an opportunity for enthusiasts to gather in an outdoor setting capable of social distancing,” Isbell said.

Event t-shirts are available online, at the Bald Knob Cross welcome center near Alto Pass, Black Diamond Harley Davidson in Marion, Phillips Pro Cycle in Carbondale, Roadhouse Harley Davidson in Mt. Vernon, Silkworm in Murphysboro and at Lawless Harley Davidson in Scott City, Mo.

Event patches will also be available during the event.

More information about the annual Blessing of the Bikes can be found at www.baldknobcross.com or at www.facebook.com/baldknobcross.