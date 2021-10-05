Blessing of the Jeeps set at Cross of Peace

The second annual Blessing of the Jeeps is planned Saturday, May 15, at the Cross of Peace on Bald Knob Mountain near Alto Pass.

Blessing of the Jeeps is being presented in partnership with Jeep’N Shawnee.

The event provides an opportunity for Jeep enthusiasts to gather for a blessing at one of the region’s most iconic landmarks.

Blessing of the Jeeps is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Blessings will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Coordinated trail rides will be offered throughout the day by members of Jeep’N Shawnee.

“We are excited to once again welcome an anticipated two thousand-plus Jeep enthusiasts from throughout the Midwest for this signature event at Bald Knob Cross,” said Jeffrey Isbell, executive director of Bald Knob Cross of Peace.

“Not only will we offer prayers for a safe summer season, but we will provide an opportunity for enthusiasts to gather in an outdoor setting capable of social distancing.”

The event will feature The Spud Shack Food Truck & CJ’s Love, Peace, and Grub Food Truck.

Event t-shirts, rubber ducks and giveaways will be available the day of the event.

All donations up to $2,500 will be matched by Aaron Hale of Modern Woodmen of America, with another $500 matched by Extreme Terrain.

More information about the event can be found at www.baldknobcross.com or at www.facebook.com/baldknobcross.