Blood donations needed for a sufficient supply throughout the holidays

This November, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give the perfect gift, a blood donation, to help ensure a sufficient blood supply throughout the holiday season.

A decline in donations occurs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day when donors are busy with family gatherings and travel.

However, patients don’t get a holiday break from needing lifesaving transfusions. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

The Red Cross encourages donors to start a new holiday tradition and bring family and friends together to donate blood or platelets.

Donors of all blood types are needed to give this November to help ensure a sufficient supply for hospital patients.

As a thank you for donating around the Thanksgiving holiday, all those who come to donate Nov. 24-28 will be invited to download a set of recipes from celebrity chefs.

To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to save time when donating.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Carbondale

Nov. 18: 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., University Mall, 1237 East Main.

Nov. 19: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., University Mall, 1237 East Main.

Nov. 30: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, 405 West Jackson.

Murphysboro

Nov. 16: 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 1700 Gartside.

Carterville

Nov. 29: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., John A Logan College, 700 Logan College Road.

Herrin

Nov. 21: 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 300 South 17th Street.

Nov. 21: 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Herrin High School, 700 North 10th Street.

Marion

Nov. 18: 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Black Diamond Harley Davidson, 2400 Williamson County Parkway.

Nov. 19: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Black Diamond Harley Davidson, 2400 Williamson County Parkway.

Nov. 25: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Illinois Star Centre, 3000 West DeYoung Street.