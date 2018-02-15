Blood drive scheduled at A-JCHS

An American Red Cross blood drive is planned Wednesday, Feb. 28, at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School.

Hours for the blood drive are scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The drive is being sponsored by the student council at the Union County school.

Those who want to be blood donors can call the school office at 833-8502 for more information.

Organizers are hoping for a good turnout. If the school is able to reach a total of 300 donations during three blood drives which are planned during the 2017-2018 academic year, an A-JCHS senior would have an opportunity to receive a $3,000 scholarship.

The A-JCHS Student Council has been able to award the scholarship for the past five years.