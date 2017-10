An American Red Cross blood drive is planned Wednesday, Nov. 1, at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School.

The blood drive is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The goal for the drive is 100 units.

To learn how to be a donor, contact the school at 833-8502.

Organizers noted that if the school meets a yearly goal of 300 units over its next three blood drives, a student at A-JCHS will be eligible for a $2,000 scholarship.