Blood drive set for Cairo High School

An American Red Cross blood drive is planned for Wednesday, Jan 26, at Cairo High School.

The blood drive is scheduled from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If the goal of 30 units is collected, the American Red Cross will fund a scholarship for a Cairo High School senior.

According to the Red Cross, the nation’s blood supply level has reached a dangerously low level.

In recent weeks, blood centers across the country have reported less than a one-day’s supply of blood of certain critical blood types. If the nation’s blood supply does not stabilize soon, life-saving blood may not be available for some patients when it is needed.

The blood drive will be held at the Cairo High School Gym located at 4201 Sycamore Ave. in Cairo.

To make an appointment to be a donor, call 1-800-RED-CROSS visit redcrossblood.org.