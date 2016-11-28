Blood, platelet donations needed during holiday season

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give the perfect gift this holiday season: a lifesaving blood or platelet donation.

Donors can help ensure patients continue to receive treatment throughout the holiday season.

Busy holiday schedules and travel plans make it more challenging for regular donors to give, and many businesses and organizations postpone hosting blood drives during the holiday season for these same reasons.

This can lead to a decline in blood donations, but the need is constant.

“While many of us gather with friends and family this time of year, patients may spend the holidays in a hospital room,” said Joe Zydlo, external communications manager of the Red Cross, Missouri-Illinois Blood Services Region, in a news release.

“The need for blood doesn’t take a break for the holidays. Please make an appointment to give the most meaningful gift of all: the gift of life through a blood or platelet donation.”

Blood donors with type O, B negative and A negative blood can help more patients with one appointment by making a Power Red donation at select Red Cross blood donation centers and blood drives.

Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells: the most commonly transfused blood component.

Red blood cells carry oxygen throughout the body and are frequently given to trauma and surgery patients.

During a Power Red donation, red blood cells are separated from other blood components, and plasma and platelets are then safely and comfortably returned to the donor.

“With just a little extra time at their appointment, donors can have an even greater impact on patients in need,” Zydlo said.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the area include:

Carbondale

Nov. 30: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, 405 W. Jackson.

Dec. 4: noon to 3 p.m., Lakeland Baptist Church, 719 S. Giant City Rd.

Dec. 7: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Southern Illinois University Carbondale Greek Student Center, 1255 Lincoln Dr.

Dec. 9: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Southern Illinoisan Newspaper, 710 N. Illinois Ave.

Dec. 9: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Morris Library, 605 Agriculture Dr.

Dec. 13: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 303 S. Poplar St.

Murphysboro

Dec. 7: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wright Do It Center, 208 S. Williams.