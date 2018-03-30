Blue Ribbons for Kids campaign set

WIBH radio in Anna again this year is joining in the commemoration of National Child Abuse Prevention Month during April.

The Anna radio station plans to sponsor a variety of events during the month as part of its WIBH Blue Ribbons for Kids campaign.

The schedule of events kicks off April 3 and continues throughout the month.

Here’s a look at the activities which are planned in Union County during National Child Abuse Prevention Month:

April 3, Proclamation Day, Union County Courthouse, Jonesboro, 9 a.m. Community members are invited to join local city and county officials, along with representatives of child advocacy organizations and agencies, in recognizing April’s observance.

April 6, National Wear Blue Day. Everyone is invited to wear blue to show support for a stand against child abuse. The blue represents the bruises of child abuse and neglect.

April 9, Blue March on Main Street, Anna, 3:45 p.m. The community is invited to wear blue and to bring family friendly signs to join others at the flag pole at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School for a march down Main Street in Anna.

April 13, PJ’s and Movie Night at Kiki’s CoffeeHouse, downtown Anna, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Everyone can bring blankets, pillows and PJ’s for a showing of “Hop.” Donations of items to help local kids in need are welcomed. Snacks will be provided by the Anna Baking Company.

April 9-13, Courage Collections Days, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Courage items for kids” will be collected. The items will help kids through the abuse recovery process. A list of items which are needed can be found at wibhradio.com. Information also is available by calling the station at 833-9424.

Courage Collection Day sites in the community include, by date:

April 9, Union County Hospital, Anna. April 10, Masters Choice Seed Corn, Anna. April 11, A-J National Bank, South Main Street downtown Anna location.

April 12, Children’s Medical & Mental Health Resource Network, Anna, sponsored by Swafford Pediatrics. April 13, Immanuel Praise & Worship Center near Cobden.