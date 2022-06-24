Book signing planned at museum

The Union County Museum in downtown Cobden is planning to host a book signing by Mike Estel of Anna from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25.

Estel has released his 19th book of historical fiction.

The book is about a Pennsylvania physician who joins the Union Army. The doctor, John Beatty, was one of the few American doctors who had any experience in battlefield injuries during the Civil War.

Beatty served in the Crimean War with a fellow doctor from England he had met in medical school.

The experience he gained from the European war carried over on the battlefields of the Civil War.

Copies of the book will be available at the museum after the signing.