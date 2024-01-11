Boots to Business Reboot entrepreneurship training programs planned in area

As the country prepares to commemorate Veterans Day, Southern Illinois University Carbondale plans to host Boots to Business, B2B, Reboot, a special entrepreneurship training program for veterans, activity-duty service members and their spouses.

The entrepreneurship training program is scheduled in Mt. Vernon, Carbondale and Cairo Nov. 6-8.

The no-cost, comprehensive entrepreneurial education and training program provides participants with valuable information, resources and skills they need to become entrepreneurs and launch or develop a business.

The training comes courtesy of the Illinois Economic Empowerment Center (EEC) at SIU, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and its Veterans Business Outreach Center (VBOC), the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at SIU, the Illinois APEX Accelerator at SIU Carbondale, the Illinois SBDC at Shawnee Community College, Jefferson County Development Corporation and the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation (WWBIC).

All three workshops are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with lunch provided.

The first session is Nov. 6 at the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce, 123 S. 10th St., Mt. Vernon.

The second workshop will be Nov. 7 at the Dunn-Richmond Economic Development Center, 1740 Innovation Dr., Carbondale.

The final event is Nov. 8 at the Shawnee Community College Extension Center, 2305 Washington Ave., Cairo.

Registration is available in advance online at forms.office.com to attend any of the sessions. Seating is limited.

The initiative is open to veterans of any era along with active-duty service members, including the National Guard and Reserve, and to their spouses.

Staff from SBA, VBOC, SBDC, APEX Accelerator and EEC, who are facilitating the program, will share their expertise about a variety of topics, including:

Fundamental steps involved in launching a business. How to create a business plan. Assessing market opportunities.

Comprehending myriad legal and financial aspects involved in operating a successful business.

Funding options available especially for veterans, including grants, loans and veterans-based programs.

In addition, those who complete the course can enhance their business knowledge and training by participating in additional online B2B courses, offered at no cost to service members, veterans and military spouses. Visit sbavets.force.com for more details.