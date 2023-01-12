Bost files petitions for reelection

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., filed for reelection Monday morning, Nov. 27 at the Illinois State Board of Elections in Springfield.

Bost represents the 12th Congressional District in Illinois. Union County is in the district.

Bost submitted 5,191 petitions signed by constituents in all 34 counties of the 12th Congressional District, nearly five times the number of signatures required by law.

“I am honored to have widespread support from Republicans in every county of the 12th District,” Bost said in a news release.

“Conservative voters know we can’t afford to hand the keys over to failed politicians who are more interested in promoting themselves than protecting our values. Today is the first step in continuing to serve the land I love in a position I am blessed to hold.”