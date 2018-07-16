Bowfishing tournament set on Kaskaskia River

Bowfishing enthusiasts are invited to attend the fourth annual Kaskaskia River Rough Fish Roundup bowfishing tournament.

The tournament is scheduled Saturday, July 21, on the Kaskaskia River at Wood Duck Marina near Baldwin.

The tournament is hosted by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Kaskaskia River State Fish and Wildlife Area, SFWA.

The tournament will be a daytime event, taking place from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on July 21, and will consist of both a boat and a walking/shore division.

Boat division entry fees are $100 per boat, and teams may be comprised of one to four members.

The walking/shore division entry fee will be $25 per participant.

Both divisions will be 100 percent payback. Payback amounts and the number of places paid will be based on the number of entries, with payout guaranteed for the top three places in both divisions.

Trailering will be allowed to any public access ramp or landing within the Kaskaskia River SFWA.

Takeoff will be in the order of registration, and participants can preregister by emailing joseph.middleton@illinois.gov or dayleann.morgan@illinois.gov, or participants may register on site the morning of the event.

The tournament will be limited to a total of 40 boats, so organizers strongly encourage preregistration.

For registration and more information, contact Mic Middleton at Kaskaskia River SFWA by phone at 618-785-2555, or email joseph.middleton@illinois.gov or dayleann.morgan@illinois.gov.