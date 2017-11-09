Boy Scouts host sign-up events throughout region

As thousands of students head back to school, they also have a chance to join the Boy Scouts of America.

Sign-up nights are occurring all over the region at area schools during September.

Scouting is for youth ages 7-20, with programs that offer opportunities for girls and boys. For more information, visit stlbsa.org/ join.

Fliers with additional details will be distributed at schools before the scheduled recruitment nights.

Interested youth and parents are invited to attend the meeting held at their school. They will be able to meet leaders, learn about the activities and benefits of the Scouting program and register for the program.

Through its programs, Scouting creates opportunities for learning and growth that are designed to foster and strengthen self-confidence, ethics, respect for others, problem solving skills and leadership abilities.

A United Way agency, the Greater St. Louis Area Council provides youth with character development programs and values-based leadership training.

The council, one of the largest in the Boy Scouts of America, has more than 66,000 members and nearly 15,000 adult volunteers.

They come from 51 different counties in the Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois and St. Louis Metropolitan areas.