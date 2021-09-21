Home / Home
Bradley appointed by governor to post on state community college board

Tue, 09/21/2021 - 11:03am admin

Gov. JB Pritzker recently announced the appointment of Craig Bradley, a longtime Shawnee Community College instructor, to the Illinois Community College Board. 

Bradley has served on the Shawnee Community College faculty for nearly 30 years, teaching computers, astronomy and electronics. 

Bradley also is the advisor of the Alpha Lambda Epsilon Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society at Shawnee Community College. 

In addition to Bradley’s duties at Shawnee Community College, he is an avid HAM radio operator and owns and operates a disc jockey business. 

His previous service to the community includes serving as a trustee and later as mayor of Karnak, Illinois. 

He is an active member of the Karnak United Methodist Church, which he attends with his family. 

Bradley received his bachelors’ and masters’ degrees from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. 

“I am honored to have been selected by Gov. Pritzker,” Bradley said in a news release. 

“I love our community and to have a chance to provide a voice for the people in our region at the state level is truly a blessing.” 

The Illinois Community College Board consists of 11 members who are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate for six-year terms.

 Board meetings are scheduled six times per year (in January, March, May, June, September and November). July and December meetings are scheduled on a subject-to-call basis.

