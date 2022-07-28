Break in extreme heat in forecast for region

Multiple heat advisories, an excessive heat warning and a severe thunderstorm watch were issued for the Southern Illinois, Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky area during the past eight days.

The advisories were issued by the National Weather Service office in Paducah.

Break Expected: A break in the extreme heat and humidity was in the forecast for this week. Some much-needed rain also was expected.

The forecast for the Anna area was calling for the possibility of rain and thunderstorms on Thursday, today, and again on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s into the mid 80s each day.

Heat Advisories: One more day with a heat advisory was in the forecast before the arrival of more moderate temperatures this week.

The weather service issued a heat advisory for parts of the region on Tuesday. The advisory was in effect from noon to 7 p.m.

A heat advisory also was issued for the entire weekend.

Excessive Heat Warning: Much of the region was under an excessive heat warning on Wednesday, July 20.

“Dangerously hot conditions” were in the forecast for July 20.

At 3:52 p.m. on July 20, the heat index was 114 degrees at the Southern Illinois Airport.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch: Much of the Southern Illinois area, including Union County, was under a severe thunderstorm watch last Sunday. The watch was in effect until 11 p.m.