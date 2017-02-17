Budget, solar eclipse topics of discussion

Budget talks were on the agenda for a special meeting of the Anna City Council which was called for Monday afternoon, Feb. 13. Anna’s new fiscal year begins on May 1.

The budget, and plans for the special session, were discussed at last week’s regular meeting of the city council.

The regular meeting was held Tuesday evening, Feb. 7, at Anna City Hall.

The upcoming total solar eclipse in August also was a topic of discussion at last week’s regular meeting.

Budget

City officials have already been discussing the new budget. More in-depth discussion was planned at Monday’s meeting as the council prepares the new budget for approval.

In other business at the Feb. 7 regular meeting:

Solar Eclipse

Council member Brandon Bierstedt asked what steps the city might be able to take related to the total solar eclipse which is slated to occur on Aug. 21.

The eclipse is expected to bring thousands of visitors to Southern Illinois to view the event.

Bierstedt is welcoming input regarding the matter. Those who may want to share their thoughts are welcome to contact Anna City Hall.

Project Updates

City administrator Steve Guined shared an update about several projects which are moving forward.

One of those projects calls for major improvements at the Anna City Park.

Guined said it is hoped that advertising to seek bids for the project can be done in the next few weeks.

The city administrator said that it is hoped that the bidding process can be completed by late March or early April. Plans call for the project to be completed by Aug. 1. The project includes improvements at basketball and tennis courts at the park, as well as construction of a concession/restroom building.

The project is expected to cost in the range of $314,000. The city is slated to receive $150,000 in state grant funds to help pay for the project. The city will pay for the remainder of the costs.

Also at last week’s meeting, the council approved a zoning permit for RAVE to build a single family dwelling at 101 Michaelson Ct.