Bug awareness, appreciation event set at area sanctuary

The Shawnee Chapter of Illinois Audubon Society plans to host Insect Awareness and Appreciation Day on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The event to celebrate bugs is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. and will take place at War Bluff Wildlife Sanctuary. The sanctuary is located at 228 Bushwhack Rd., north of Golconda and just off Illinois Route 146.

The day is scheduled to feature afternoon “Aquatic Adventures” with Southern Illinois University freshwater ecologists Sophia Bonjour, Jared Bilak, Kasey Fralick and Katie Heiden.

They will be exploring pond and stream habitats to look for the insects that live there.

Following the afternoon activities, guests are welcome to join Shawnee Audubon members for a potluck dinner.

Shawnee Audubon will provide the meat and vegetarian entrées. Those who plan to attend are asked to bring a side dish to share.

A “Really Cool Raffle” will follow dinner. The raffle will feature many kid friendly insect related items.

Insect posters and booklets (“Wings, Things, and Stingy Things”) will be given away before dinner.

For more information, visit shawneeaudubon.org, Shawnee Chapter of Illinois Audubon Society on Facebook, or call 618-683-2222.