Buncombe Grade School sponsoring shoe donation drive

Buncombe Grade School, the smallest school in Johnson County, with fewer than 50 students, is proving that size doesn’t limit the ability to make a big impact.

From now until Oct. 31, the school is collecting gently worn, used and new shoes as part of a community-wide effort to support the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise partners.

The shoes which are collected will be redistributed to small business owners in developing countries through Funds2Orgs.

The unique initiative helps micro-entrepreneurs create, maintain and grow businesses in places where economic opportunity and jobs are scarce.

In turn, proceeds from the shoe sales support these families by providing essential needs such as food, clothing and housing.

Buncombe Grade School earns funds based on the total weight of shoes collected – the more they collect, the more money they raise.

The funds will benefit two local causes: the Johnson County Blessings in a Backpack program, which provides food for children in need; and Buncombe Grade School students’ athletic shoe needs.

“Our campaign is special because we’re not asking people to open their wallets, just their closets. We’re giving new life to shoes that would otherwise end up in landfills while simultaneously supporting families worldwide,” Buncombe Grade School PTO vice president Michelle Williams said.

Buncombe Grade School aims to collect 3,000 pounds of shoes by the end of October.

With help from Vienna High School superintendent Josh Stafford’s generous offer to use the school’s new bus barn as a staging area for the collected shoes, the school is confident that it can reach this ambitious target with community support.

Organizers shared that donating is simple: Bring gently worn, used or new shoes to any of the following drop box locations in the Johnson County area:

Vienna High School. Southern Trust Bank. St. Paul’s Catholic Church. First Methodist Church of Vienna. Goreville First Baptist Church. Shawnee Community College in Ullin. Buncombe Grade School

Those in surrounding communities who would like to support the shoe drive can contact Buncombe Grade School at 618-658-8830 at for information on how to coordinate a donation.