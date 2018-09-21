Bunny Bread baseball team has reunion

The 1968 Anna Bunny Bread baseball team recently held a 50-year reunion at Hebrewz CoffeeHouse in Jonesboro.

The team was managed by Don Choate. Don (now 83 years old) managed, and various members of this team played from 1965 to 1973.

This event was attended by eight players, some traveling from Kentucky, Arkansas, and Texas.

Many items of interest were gathered for the reunion.

Home video from 1965 to 1968 which had survived was shown.

Other memorabilia, including photos, an original uniform, glove and bat were displayed.

A 1968 team photo was enlarged and presented to Mr. Choate, and players were given Bunny Bread baseball caps and autographed baseballs as souvenirs.

Many original scorebooks were available for players to view to research the records of their performance.

Some players were slightly amused to learn that the statistics didn’t necessarily agree with their glowing memories of athletic prowess.

The team, however, had great success. In the first three years of play, the team’s record was 34 wins and 5 losses. The team was undefeated in the third year of play.

Those who attended the reunion shared that perhaps the most enjoyable segment of the gathering was when everyone sat together and reminisced about the games of the past, the successes and challenges, people who had helped shape their lives, and those who are no longer with us.

Appreciation was voiced to Mike Jackson, John Nimmo and Jeff Choate for coordinating the event.