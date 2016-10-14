Business celebrates 10 years

For 10 years, Town Square Market in Carbondale has been Southern Illinois’ only non-GMO, natural food grocery store.

To celebrate, TSM has 10 days of special sales and promotions that started Oct. 6, and will culminate in its 10th Anniversary Gala Open House on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At the gala, TSM will have freshly grilled chicken sandwiches and grilled chicken caesar salads available for lunch.

In addition, there will be free samples of food from TSM's new catering menu.

Every half-hour there will be a door prize drawing for baskets filled with items from local artists and vendors.

There will be face painting, games and balloon animals for the kids.

Live music by local band, The Sycamores, and a four-tier organic cake round out the celebration.

The public is invited to attend.