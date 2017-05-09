Business shows appreciation

Earlier in the summer, Shawnee Community College had an opportunity to lend one its computer services specialists, Dwayne Fehrenbacher, to the Unimin Specialty Minerals in Elco and Tamms, which is a company that has services in the United States and Canada. An emergency technological problem arose that needed immediate attention and Fehrenbacher assisted.

Unimin wanted to show its appreciation for Fehrenbacher’s and Shawnee Community College’s efforts and time. Unimin presented a donation of $2,500 to the college’s information technology, IT, department, which will be allocated to providing the department with opportunities for professional development to better serve both college and students.

From left are Dwayne Fehrenbacher; Chris Clark, IT director; Tiffiney Ryan, vice president of financial and campus operations; college president Peggy F.J. Bradford; Al Joiner, Unimin plant manager; Daisha Fehrenbacher, Tamms plant supervisor; Candy Eastwood, director of community and economic development; John Eastwood, maintenance supervisor; and Brent Fremont, Elco plant superintendent. Shawnee Community College photo.