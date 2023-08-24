Busy agenda at Anna City Council meeting

Water system projects and a possible festival to be held in conjunction with next year’s total solar eclipse were among the many items addressed at last week’s regular meeting of the Anna City Council.

The meeting was Tuesday evening, Aug. 15, at Anna City Hall.

Representatives of Union County Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development were in attendance to share ideas about a festival which could be held in Anna when a total solar eclipse occurs in April 2024.

Southern Illinois, including Union County, will be a prime location for experiencing and observing next year’s eclipse. Further discussion about the festival is anticipated.

Among the many other items discussed at last week’s meeting:

Work on a water main line along Jefferson Street to address pressure issues.

A $40,000 grant which will be utilized for a lead service line inventory project.

The need to look at a long-term plan related to the future of the city’s waste water treatment plant. Some of the equipment at the plant dates to the 1930s.

A letter of resignation from fire chief Mike Dammerman was accepted. Todd Harris is serving as acting fire chief.

The possibility of establishing two-hour parking along South Main Street.

Plans for the creation of a new mural in Anna, with the location to be determined.

A motion to grant a sign variance request for a location in the 500 block of East Vienna Street died for a lack of a second.

Plans moved forward to rent a skating rink for the 2023 Christmas in Downtown Anna celebration.