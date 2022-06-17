Busy agenda at regular meeting of Anna Council

An update about Union County Hospital, proposed improvements at a ball field and firefighting were among the topics addressed at last week’s regular meeting of the Anna City Council.

The meeting was Tuesday evening, June 7, at the Anna City Hall.

Union County Hospital Update

Harry Brockus, the CEO of Union County Hospital in Anna, shared an update about the facility with city officials. The hospital is located on North Main Street in Anna.

Brockus shared information about the impact of a COVID-19 surge which he said had an overwhelming impact on the hospital during the winter.

Brockus praised the work which was done by the hospital’s staff in response to the surge. “I’m very proud of the team,” he said.

The hospital CEO said that there again has been a recent rise in the number of COVID cases seen at the hospital. People who have contracted COVID have not gotten as sick as they had in the past.

Brockus said the hospital is in good financial shape and continues to work to expand services and participation in the community.

“We want to be a part of this community,” Brockus said.

He said consideration is being given to the long-term future for both Union County Hospital and Union County Nursing Home.Brockus thanked the city for its support.

Council member Martha Ann Webb voiced her gratitude to the hospital for its recent treatment of a friend.

Improvements at Ball Field

Plans for proposed improvements at Kiwanis Field at the Anna City Park were addressed at last week’s meeting.

The plans were presented by Shane Osman and Nathan Guined.

Kiwanis Field is a busy place at the park for much of the year, from February through October.

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School baseball team plays its home games during the spring at the field. Junior high and summer league ball games also are played at Kiwanis Field.

At this time, attention is being focused resolving water drainage issues at the field.

“Right now, the drainage issue is our biggest issue,” Osman told city officials.

A proposal is being considered to install drainage tile at the field at a project cost of about $8,000.

Firefighting

Council member Webb raised concerns about the Anna Fire Department during last week’s meeting.

Webb said she would like to see the fire department have personnel on duty 24 hours a day.

Concerns arose after a recent call in which the Anna Fire Department was not able to respond to the scene of a fire. Webb said she was “really upset” about the situation.

The Jonesboro and Cobden fire departments responded to the call. Local fire departments have mutual response agreements.

The Anna Fire Department relies on volunteers. City administrator Dori Bigler said many of those volunteers work during the day...and many work out of town.

Anna Fire Chief Mike Dammerman was present at last week’s council. He said the incident which Webb had addressed was “unfortunate.”

The fire chief also made note of the department relying on volunteers. “This isn’t something that is unique to Anna,” he said. Dammerman voiced confidence in the volunteers who serve the department.

The city administrator said the concerns would be taken under consideration and that an effort would be made to improve the situation.

Other Business

In other business at last week’s meeting:

City administrator Bigler said she had been in discussion with State Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, regarding potential state grant funding for the Hadley’s Haven project.

Hadley’s Haven is an all-inclusive playground project which is planned for development at the Anna City Park.

The project appears to be in line to receive a $100,000 state grant.

The city administrator reported that those involved with Hadley’s Haven have $458,000 committed for the project. That total represents 55 percent of the cost for the new playground.

The city council took action related to plans for an Independence Day celebration which is planned on July 4.

The council approved a resolution covering a concert performance agreement with Steve Hornbeak.

The council also approved special event liquor licenses for StarView Vineyards and Peachbarn Winery. Fees for the licenses also were waived.

An ordinance was approved for a natural gas main extension to the Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center.

Plans for a tree survey in Anna were announced.

The city continues to look into the development of a walking/bicycling path to the Walmart area in east Anna.

The council approved an ordinance which declared an old fire truck and an old brush truck to be surplus property.

(Video recordings of city council meetings are now being made. The videos can be viewed on YouTube.)