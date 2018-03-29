Butterfly monitor training planned at wetlands center

A butterfly monitoring training workshop is planned Sunday, April 8, at the Barkhausen Cache River Wetlands Center near Cypress.

The free workshop is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to the public.

The wetlands center is located at 8885 State Route 37 South.

Organizers are asking those who want to participate in the workshop to preregister by calling 618-657-2064.

Those who attend the workshop will join the Illinois Butterfly Monitoring Network in learning how to help collect data about the butterfly population in Illinois.

Participants also will be helping to make a contribution to butterfly conservation.

The training workshop will offer butterfly identification, field instruction and learning how to collect and submit data.

The workshop is sponsored by the Chicago Academy of Science/Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum.

Professional development hours are available for teachers. Those who attend the workshop are asked to bring a sack lunch.