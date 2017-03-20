Butterfly monitor training set

Butterfly monitor training is scheduled Saturday, April 1, at Giant City State Park near Makanda. The program is planned from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Illinois Butterfly Monitoring Network is scheduled to present the workshop.

The training is slated to include an introduction to the program, how to collect and submit data, butterfly identification and field instruction, weather permitting. The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 618-457-4836.