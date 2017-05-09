Cache River Days celebration slated

The 2017 Cache River Days celebration is planned Sept. 7-10 in Ullin.

The event celebrates the Cache River Watershed in Southern Illinois.

Nature Fest

As part of this year’s event, Nature Fest activities are planned on Friday evening and Saturday, Sept. 8-9.

Birds of Prey Show: 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Staff from Free Again Wildlife Rehabilitation will present a program featuring owls, hawks and other bird species.

Asian Carp Fry, Free Tasting: Information about filleting and preparing Asian carp will be presented, along with free samples.

Cold-Blooded Creatures of the Cache: The program will feature Illinois snakes, lizards, frogs, toads and salamanders.

Fish Print Bandannas: Those of all ages will have an opportunity to create a fish print bandanna.

Wildlife Law Enforcement Trailer: The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Education Program trailer will be on hand. IDNR and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service conservation law enforcement officers will be on hand to answer questions about hunting, fishing and other recreational opportunities.

Duck ID: Waterfowl identification and hunting opportunities in Southern Illinois will be featured.

Take the Challenge, Receive a Cache Patch: Young people under 18 will be able to take the Cache Challenge and receive a Cache River Wetlands patch.

Field Trips, Tours

Spotlighting Night Hike, Sept. 8: Michael Jeffords and Susan Post will share a peek into the “Night of the Living Cache.” An evening hike will explore the woods of the Limekiln Springs on the Cypress Creek National Wildlife Refuge.

Glass Hill Hike, Sept. 9: A guided tour to the top of Glass Hill will highlight early Native American history and the natural history of the area.

Cache River Wetlands Canoe Tours, Sept. 9: Three guided tours are planned throughout the day. Space is limited on each tour. To preregister, or for more information, call 618-634-2231.

Many Other Activities

Many other programs and activities are planned in the Village of Ullin.

A community worship and fellowship service is planned at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7.

Cache River Days activities also are scheduled to include tram rides, tours of the Ullin Historic Depot and Caboose, a 5K walk/run, a softball tournament, a pageant, flea markets, air inflatable rides, face painting, sand art, a parade, helicopter rides, a music festival and food vendors.

Bingo is planned from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Bingo, and the pageant, will take place in the newly renovated and air-conditioned Leona Brust Civic Center.

For more information about the celebration, contact event chairpersons Mike or Millie DeWitt at 618-845-3445.