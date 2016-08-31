Cache River Days offer canoe tours of unique wetlands in Ullin

The annual Cache River Days are planned Sept. 10-11 in Ullin. The weekend event includes food, music, exhibits and a variety of family activities, including guided canoe tours through the Cache River Wetlands.

The half-million acre Cache River Watershed, with its forested hills and ancient cypress swamps, looks more like the deep south than Illinois.

The wetlands support cypress trees that range from 500 to more than 1,000 years old and are some of the oldest living things east of the Mississippi River.

The Cache River Watershed has been designated a Wetland of International Importance, putting it in the same ecological league as Okefenokee Swamp and the Everglades.

Canoe Tours

Cache River Days provides opportunities for visitors to experience the Cache River Wetlands through guided canoe tours that are scheduled Saturday, Sept. 10.

Participants will get a close-up view of ancient bald cypress trees while experiencing the sights and sounds of one of the largest remaining wetland resources in Illinois.

Canoe tours will depart from the Lower Cache River Access. The access is located off the Perks Road east of the town of Perks.

Tours are planned from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Unique Area

The unique area harbors a tremendous variety of species, from birds and river otters to turtles and frogs, providing great opportunities for wildlife viewing.

There is no charge for guided tours; however, space is limited. Individuals can call the Cypress Creek National Wildlife Refuge at 618-634-2231 to reserve a space.

For those who would rather not canoe, there are a variety of activities to enjoy in the Village of Ullin both Saturday and Sunday. An information tent will have a schedule of programs.

For more information about the weekend’s events, contact Cypress Creek National Wildlife Refuge at 618-634-2231 or event coordinators, Mike or Millie DeWitt at 618-845-3445.