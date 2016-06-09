Cache River Days planned in Ullin

The 22nd annual Cache River Days are planned in Ullin.

Activities are scheduled from Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 8-11.

The theme for the celebration is “Enjoy Adventures and Southern Hospitality Along Cache.”

Here’s a look at events which are planned during Cache River Days:

Thursday, Sept. 8

6 p.m., community worship and fellowship service at the ball park pavilion. Those who attend are asked to bring lawn chairs.

Friday, Sept. 9

6 p.m., beauty pageants at the Leona Brust Civic Center; Miss Cache River, Junior Miss Cache River and Little Miss Cache River.

Beautiful baby contest; votes are cast by donating dollars.

Saturday, Sept. 10

6 a.m. to 6 p.m., welcome tent; t-shirts, exhibits and more.

7 a.m. to 10 a.m., pancake breakfast, Cross Road Methodist Church. Transportation: a church bus will pick up riders at the Ullin Ball Park every 30 minutes, with the last pick up at 9:45 a.m.

All proceeds will be donated to the Tamms Food Pantry.

7 a.m. to 5 p.m., flea markets, antiques, craft sales, food vendors.

7:15 a.m., packet pick up for 5K run/walk at welcome tent.

8 a.m., 5K run/walk.

8 a.m., slow pitch softball tournament, sponsored by Ullin Park Boosters.

9 a.m., face painting and sand art, all day.

9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bounce Blast inflatable rides.

9 a.m., canoe trips.

9:15 a.m., Zumba demonstration in the park.

11 a.m., parade, starting at Future Home Lighthouse Ministries, ending at Cache Valley Apartments. Parade line up is at 10:30 a.m.

11:45 a.m., parade trophies presentation and pictures, welcome tent.

Cache River Days Music

1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Them Two, bluegrass and folk music featuring Dakota Cummins and Chandra Gilliam.

3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Zeb and Mary present Singing in the Park, featuring CC Karaoke. Free entertainment at the park pavilion. Those who attend are asked to bring lawn chairs.

Sunday, Sept. 11

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., flea markets, antiques, craft sales, food vendors.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., welcome tent open.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bounce Blast inflatables.

Noon, face painting and sand art.

1 p.m., slow-pitch softball tournament, sponsored by Ullin Park Boosters.

At the Park Pavilion

1 p.m., Cache River Days 50/50 drawing.

1:15 p.m., beautiful baby contest closes.

1:45 p.m., trophy presentation and pictures.

2 p.m., dog costume contest.

Cache River Days also will feature a free tram ride, a tour of the historic Ullin depot and food vendors.

The Cache River Days committee, the Village of Ullin’s mayor and board of trustees, the Cypress Creek National Wildlife Refuge and the Southernmost Illinois Tourism Bureau and Cache River Chevrolet & RV all join in welcoming visitors to the celebration.

Canoe Tours

Cache River Days provides opportunities for visitors to experience the Cache River Wetlands through guided canoe tours that are scheduled Saturday, Sept. 10.

Participants will get a close-up view of ancient bald cypress trees while experiencing the sights and sounds of one of the largest remaining wetland resources in Illinois.

Canoe tours will depart from the Lower Cache River Access. The access is located off the Perks Road east of the town of Perks.

Tours are planned from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

There is no charge for guided tours; however, space is limited.

Individuals can call the Cypress Creek National Wildlife Refuge at 618-634-2231 to reserve a space.