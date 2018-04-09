Cache River Days planned in Ullin

The 24th annual Cache River Days celebration is planned Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 6-9, in Ullin.

The event celebrates the rich heritage of the Cache River Wetlands in Southern Illinois.

Cache River Nature Fest activities are planned. A special night hike is planned on Friday.

Nature Fest activities scheduled on Saturday will highlight the birds, mammals, fish, reptiles, amphibians and plants of the Cache River Wetlands. Guided canoe tours are planned.

New this year will be an inflatable water slide by Bounce Blast Inflatables. Swim wear is required. The cost is $4 per child for the day.

For information about Cache River Days, call 618-845-3445.

Here’s a look at the schedule of events planned during Cache River Days:

Thursday, Sept. 6

6 p.m. Community worship and fellowship service at the ball park pavilion; bring lawn chairs.

Friday, Sept. 7

6 p.m. Pageants in the air-conditioned Leona Brust Civic Center: Ms. Cache River, Senior Miss Cache River, Junior Miss Cache River, Little Miss Cache River. For more information, call Kimbre at 618-203-4646.

A beautiful baby contest also is planned. Votes are cast by donating dollars. For more information, call 618-845-3445 or 618-845-3612.

Saturday, Sept. 8

6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Welcome tent. Bounce Blast. Baby contest. Cypress Creek National Wildlife Refuge exhibits.

7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Flea markets, antiques, craft sales, food vendors. For more information, call 618-845-3721 or 618-845-3445.

7:15 a.m. Packet pick-up for 5K walk/run, welcome tent. For more information, contact Danielle at 618-697-0146.

8 a.m. 5K walk/run.

8 a.m. Slow-pitch softball tournament, sponsored by Ullin Park Boosters. For more information, call Jerrod George at 618-306-4409.

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ride a tram for free. Tour the Ullin Historic Depot, built in 1897, and the renovated caboose.

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cache River Nature Fest activities.

9 a.m., 11, 1 p.m. Canoe trips. Preregistration needed. Call 618-634-2231.

9 a.m. Face painting, sand art.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bounce Blast Inflatables water slide and bounce house. $4 per person, per day.

10 a.m. Southern Skyz Aviation helicopter rides, $40 per person, or three persons for $100.

10:30 a.m. Parade line up.

11 a.m. Parade, starting at future home of Lighthouse Ministries, ending at Cache Valley Apartments.

11:45 a.m. Parade trophies presentation and pictures, welcome tent.

3 p.m. Cornhole tournament, sponsored by Ullin Fire Department. Cash prize for first place. Registration information available by calling Justin DeWitt, 618-697-3786.

A free Cache River Days Music Festival is planned at the park pavilion. Bring lawn chairs. The schedule includes:

1 p.m. to 3 p.m., K&I Drifters, the Glory Road Travelers.

3 p.m. Enloe Clemons Ministries gospel music.

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cache River Days dance at Leona Brust Civic Center, featuring the Big Muddy River Band. Admission is $5 per person.

Sunday, Sept. 9

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Flea markets, food vendors.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Welcome tent. Bounce Blast. Baby contest.

Noon to 1:30 p.m. David Isom, gospel music.

1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Gospel Crusaders.

1 p.m. Slow-pitch softball tournament.

1:15 p.m. Cache River Days 50/50 drawing.

1:15 p.m. Beautiful baby contest closes.

1:45 p.m. Beautiful baby contest trophy presentation, pictures. Park pavilion.