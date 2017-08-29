Home / News / Cache River Days set Sept. 7-10

Cache River Days set Sept. 7-10

Tue, 08/29/2017 - 9:25am admin

The 2017 Cache River Days celebration is planned Sept. 7-10 in Ullin.

The event celebrates the Cache River Watershed in Southern Illinois.

As part of this year’s event, Nature Fest activities are planned on Friday evening and Saturday.

Nature Fest is slated to include a night hike on Friday. 

The many creatures of the Cache River Wetlands will be featured on Saturday.

Guided nature hikes and free canoe tours of the wetlands also are planned on Saturday.

Many other programs and activities are planned in the Village of Ullin.

The schedule includes a community worship and fellowship service, a queen pageant, a softball tournament, tours of the Ullin depot and much more.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here