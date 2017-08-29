Cache River Days set Sept. 7-10

The 2017 Cache River Days celebration is planned Sept. 7-10 in Ullin.

The event celebrates the Cache River Watershed in Southern Illinois.

As part of this year’s event, Nature Fest activities are planned on Friday evening and Saturday.

Nature Fest is slated to include a night hike on Friday.

The many creatures of the Cache River Wetlands will be featured on Saturday.

Guided nature hikes and free canoe tours of the wetlands also are planned on Saturday.

Many other programs and activities are planned in the Village of Ullin.

The schedule includes a community worship and fellowship service, a queen pageant, a softball tournament, tours of the Ullin depot and much more.