Cache River Days set in September

The Cache River Days celebration is scheduled to be back in 2021.

The 26th Cache River Days are planned Sept. 10-12 at the ball park in Ullin.

Cache River Days will feature a pageant, a baby contest, a community worship service, food, music, parade, exhibits and a variety of family activities.

Organizers report that events are scheduled to kick off on Friday, Sept. 10, with a community worship service.

A Cache River Days pageant and baby contest are scheduled Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Leona Brust Civic Center in Illinois. The events begin at 6 p.m.

To enter, or for more information about the pageant, contact Molly Williams at 618-697-8076.

Saturday will feature a full schedule of events. A 5K walk/run is planned at 6:30 a.m. for more information, call 618-924-3634.

A flea market is scheduled to open at 7 a.m.

A slow pitch softball tournament begins at 8 a.m. For more information, call 618-306-4409.

A parade is planned Saturday morning. Line up begins at 10:30 a.m.

A corn hole tournament is scheduled on Saturday. For more information, call 618-697-3786.

Jordan Rhymer will have water slides and bounce houses on Saturday. Drawings are planned on Saturday.

On Sunday the Cache River Days committee is providing free entertainment under the pavilion.

Jonathan Len, who originally started the vocal group Blend, will provide entertainment from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. His performance will feature gospel and country music, along with tunes from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.

Food vendors will be on hand Saturday and Sunday.