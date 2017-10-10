Cairo agency receives dental care grant funds

The Illinois State Dental Society Foundation, ISDSF, reports that Community Health & Emergency Services in Cairo is a 2017 Community Grant Award winner.

A $9,912 grant will help to purchase three Schick CDR elite digital dental size-2 X-ray sensors and dock in order to serve the dental needs of low-income children in nine Southern Illinois counties.

ISDSF is a philanthropic and charitable organization which is focused on enhancing the oral health of Illinois children and adults.

The foundation works to secure contributions and provide grants for community programs designed to expand access to oral health care and promote dental education.

In addition to Community Grants, ISDSF believes that education is the foundation of the dental profession and is dedicated to supporting special programs and services benefiting Illinois dental schools, their students and dentists.

Through their flagship program, Mission of Mercy, thousands of patients have received millions of dollars in free dental treatments performed by thousands of dedicated volunteers.