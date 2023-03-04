Cairo Historical Preservation Project plans to host celebration

The Cairo Historical Preservation Project Inc., TCHPP, plans to host the second annual Cairo Magnolia Celebration Saturday, May 6.

The fund-raiser once again is scheduled to be held on the grounds of the historic 1869 Magnolia Manor, which is located at 2700 Washington Ave. in Cairo.

Individual and group tickets are on sale through April 22 on the TCHPP website and in person at the Cairo Public Library, which is located at 1609 Washington Ave.

TCHPP board director and event chairperson Robbin Ramey-Patterson said in a news release that this year’s Cairo Magnolia Celebration theme is Home is Where the Heart Is – Connecting the Generations.

“We want to bring together people of all generations and walks of life to pass down our common love of historical Cairo,” Ramey-Patterson said in a news release.

Last year’s inaugural Cairo Magnolia Celebration had close to 200 people in attendance, including current and former residents and state and local officials.

Nearly $20,000 was raised to benefit four primary city historical treasures: the Cairo Public Library, the Custom House Museum, Magnolia Manor and Ward Chapel AME Church.

The event is scheduled to begin with check-in at 9 a.m. and lasts until mid-afternoon.

Exclusive, guided tours (with complimentary shuttle service) of all four Project buildings will be available at designated intervals.

Food and refreshments, entertainment and a report on TCHPP’s preservation progress round out the program.

The most current information about the event can be found on TCHPP’s Facebook and Instagram accounts or checking its website at www.historicalcairo.com.

The Cairo Historical Preservation Project Inc. was founded in 2021 by Cairo native and current board director Pete Kaha.

The project’s non-profit mission is to preserve and protect Cairo’s historical resources.

Donations to TCHPP can be designated towards specific buildings or to general fund needs. And since the group received its 501C3 status early last year, gifts are tax-deductible.

When asked what makes this new Cairo non-profit different, TCHPP president Don E. Patton stated:

“Our board, advisors and volunteers are a pro-active, diverse team of former and current residents. Although from different walks of life and different generations, we banded together during the pandemic because we saw an urgent need.

“What we all share is a love of Cairo, our hometown and we want to preserve and protect its history while applauding the city’s needed economic renewal.”

TCHPP’s vision to accomplish its goal is three-pronged: awareness and fund-raising for historic locations; promoting community inclusivity, education, and tourism; and identifying and establishing younger leadership to sustain the project’s goals for years to come.