Campaign supports heroes at veterans homes

The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs, IDVA, on May 26 announced the launch of Operation Rising Spirit.

IDVA said that Operation Rising Spirit is a campaign which challenges service organizations, volunteers and patriots in Illinois to raise the spirits of military veterans and the heroic staff who care for them every day at state veterans’ homes in Anna, LaSalle, Manteno and Quincy.

Illinois veterans’ homes were directed to restrict visitation as part of the staunch measures implemented to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.

And every day, staff at the homes enter the frontlines to safeguard veterans’ safety and well-being, IDVA said.

“Uplifting messages and displays of support from the community will help boost the morale of veterans and staff during this unprecedented time,” IDVA director Linda Chapa LaVia said.

“Cards, emails, signs outside the homes, and video messages are encouraged, but I also challenge everybody to think creatively about what they can do to support veterans and staff.”

Families, friends, veteran service organizations, volunteers, local community members and patriotic Illinoisans across the state are all encouraged to participate in Operation Rising Spirit.

Cards, emails, and video messages can be sent directly to the homes at the addresses below, and socially distant on-site activities can be coordinated with the staff at each home below.

Illinois Veterans’ Home at Anna: 792 N. Main St., Anna, Ill. 62906 C/O Anthony Barnett. Anthony.Barnett2@illinois.gov.

Illinois Veterans’ Home at LaSalle: 1015 O’Conor Ave., LaSalle, Ill. 61301 C/O Susan Scully. Susan.Scully@illinois.gov.

Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno: 1 Veterans Dr., Manteno, Ill. 60950 C/O Dave Pedersen. David.W.Pedersen@illinois.gov.

Illinois Veterans’ Home at Quincy: 1707 N. 12th St., Quincy, Ill. 62301 C/O Sara Colgrove. Sara.Colgrove@illinois.gov.

Prince Home at Manteno: 1 Veterans Dr., Manteno, Ill. 60950 C/O Wali Lewis. Wali.Lewis2@illinois.gov.

IDVA provides skilled care at four veterans’ homes in Anna, LaSalle, Manteno and Quincy, and housing and supportive services for homeless veterans at the Prince home at Manteno.