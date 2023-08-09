Cancer Warriors Walk of Hope set in Metropolis

A Cancer Warriors Walk of Hope is planned Saturday, Sept. 23, in Metropolis.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dorothy Miller Park, which is located next to Harrah’s Casino.

Health care providers and businesses serving area cancer families and those impacted will host the one-day event.

Organizers shared that the purpose of the event is to provide a day full of fun and resources for cancer patients, caregivers and family members of all ages.

The Cancer Warriors Walk of Hope is not a fund-raising event, but an opportunity for families to enjoy the park’s walking path where they can play games, participate in activities that include several bounce houses, face painting, a balloon artist, yoga, music and much more.

Each activity will be provided by regional health care providers and local businesses.

Admission is free to the public, with no advance registration needed.

The walking path is paved and easily accessible for wheelchairs and strollers. Leashed pets are welcome. Food will be available for purchase.

The Cancer Warriors Walk of Hope is being presented by a partnership which includes Massac Memorial Hospital, Union County Hospital, Rural Health Inc., CHESI (Community Health & Emergency Services), Southern 7 Health Department, the Hope Light Foundation and Banterra Bank of Metropolis.

For event details, or to be an event vendor or supporter, visit the Cancer Warriors Walk of Hope Facebook page or call Shawnna Rhine at 618-634-2297, extension 9161.