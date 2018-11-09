Candidate calls for reopening of Tamms Center

A Southern Illinois legislative candidate is calling for the reopening of the Tamms Correctional Center. Marsha Griffin issued the call on Sept. 4 to reopen the center.

Griffin, of Jonesboro, is the Democratic Party’s candidate for state representative from the 115th District in Southern Illinois. The seat currently is held by State Rep. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro.

She noted that Gov. Bruce Rauner recently announced plans to build a new, $150 million correctional facility in Joliet.

Griffin said she was calling on the governor “to reopen and repurpose” the Tamms Correctional Center “and to fix the damage done by former Gov. Pat Quinn.”

“When Tamms was opened it was the most state-of-the-art facility in the state and employed more than 300 people in Southern Illinois until it was wrongfully closed,” Griffin continued.

“As the founder of My Brother’s Keeper, I organized community members to fight closures like these, which have hurt our local economy, and to stand up for our correctional officers.

“The decision to build a new facility when Tamms could be repurposed and reopened as a correctional center to house the SMI inmates, is not only fiscally irresponsible, but shows the governor’s ignorance about the economic situation in Southern Illinois.

“We need jobs, and there is a facility that could easily be opened and repurposed currently sitting vacant.

“I am urging the governor to right a wrong and help restore the jobs needed to help our downstate economy recover.”