Candidate interviews begin in search for new president

Shawnee Community College on March 10 released the names of four candidates to be interviewed for the college president position.

The college's presidential search committee, with approval of Shawnee Community College’s Board of Trustees, selected Brian Chapman, Brian Van Horn, Peggy Bradford and Deborah Garrett as the candidates to be interviewed for the college president position.

Interviews were scheduled to begin Monday, March 13, with candidate Brian Chapman. An open forum for SCC students, alumni and residents of the college district was planned March 13 at the college.

The second candidate to be interviewed was Brian Van Horn. Van Horn's interview was scheduled Wednesday, March 15.

Candidate Peggy Bradford is scheduled to be interviewed April 17. An interview with candidate Deborah Garrett is scheduled April 19.

An open forum for students, alumni and residents of the college district is scheduled on the same day as each candidate's interview. The forums are set for 1 p.m. each day in the River Room at Shawnee Community College’s Main Campus in Ullin. We encourage the public to attend.

The first candidate to be interviewed for Shawnee Community College’s President position was scheduled to be Brian Chapman of Ava.

Chapman currently serves as the executive director for regional and intergovernmental affairs at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Chapman’s work includes expanding articulation agreements with area community colleges, delivering off campus programs to community colleges and identifying and presenting state grant opportunities for system colleges and programs resulting in new revenue.

Chapman encourages campus, community and regional economic development and progresses university relations with community colleges, schools, labor, local governments, businesses and donors.

Chapman earned a Ph.D. in political science, master of public administration degree and bachelor of arts degree in political science all from SIUC.

Chapman has more than two decades of experience at SIUC.

His previous positions include special assistant to the president/director of special projects (2006 to 2014), assistant vice chancellor (1999-2006) and director of development (1995-1999).

He currently serves on the Center for Rural Health and Social Services Development advisory board as chairperson, on the Carbondale Business Development Committee and on the Carnegie Campus/Community Engagement Committee.

The second candidate to be interviewed for Shawnee Community College’s president position was scheduled to be Brian Van Horn of Murray, Ky.

Van Horn currently serves as associate provost and dean of regional academic outreach at Murray State University in Murray, Ky.

Since accepting the position in 2008, Van Horn helped to establish a working relationship with the McCracken County judge executive, the mayor of Paducah and the Paducah Economic Development Council to secure a public partnership for Murray State University’s Paducah regional campus, which is located off I-24.

Van Horn is responsible for the supervision and promotion of all Murray State University regional campuses located throughout Kentucky.

His accomplishments also include designing the first transfer center for Murray State University, which increased new transfer enrollments by 31.6 percent from fall 2009 to fall 2015.

Van Horn earned his Ed.D. in education from the University of Memphis in Memphis, Tenn. Van Horn earned his master of public administration degree and a bachelor of science degree from Murray State University.

His previous positions at Murray State University include serving as director of the MSU Paducah Regional Campus (1998-2008) and as assistant dean of regional Academic Outreach (2001-2008).

Van Horn currently serves on the Association for Continuing Higher Education administration advisory council to the international headquarters, on the Paducah Economic Development Council board, on the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce board and on the West Kentucky Workforce Investment board of directors.

The college announced that additional information about the remaining presidential candidates will be forthcoming.