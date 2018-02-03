Candidate issues challenge for series of three debates

Dr. Paul Jacobs, a candidate for state representative in the March primary election, has issued a challenge to his opponent to have a series of debates in at least three communities in the 115th District.

Part of Union County is in the state representative legislative district.

In a letter, he sent to incumbent State Rep. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, Jacobs stated: “As candidates we should do more than just send out campaign mailers, air commercials and post on social media. We should be communicating directly with voters in an open and public forum. This is why I am proposing we hold a series of three debates in different communities of the District.”

“The 115th District is a big one geographically and a debate in Carbondale is probably not going to attract people from Mt. Vernon and so we should take the debates directly to the people and make it as easy as possible for voters to attend,” Jacobs stated in a campaign news release.

“I did not propose specific times and specific locations because I wanted my opponent to have ample opportunity to weigh in with her thoughts on when and where the debates should be.”

Jacobs said on Feb. 25 that he had sent Bryant a letter, but she had not responded to the letter