Candidates to be interviewed for Shawnee president’s post

Interviews are planned during the week of April 17 for the remaining two candidates for the president of Shawnee Community College.

The college reported in a news release that Peggy F. Jackson Bradford is scheduled to be interviewed on Monday, April 17.

Deborah A. Garrett is scheduled to be interviewed on Wednesday, April 19.

Open Forums

Open forums for Shawnee Community College students, alumni and residents of the college district are planned April 17 and April 19 at 1 p.m. in the River Room on Shawnee Community College’s main campus near Ullin. The public is welcome to attend the forums.

Peggy F. Jackson Bradford

Peggy F. Jackson Bradford of Elmsford, N.Y., is scheduled to be interviewed for the post on April 17.

Bradford currently serves as the interim provost and vice president of academic affairs at the State University of New York Westchester Community College in Valhalla, N.Y.

Bradford’s work included providing leadership and operational management for the academic affairs division, facilitating the academic master plan, an Enrollment Summit, accreditation site visits and Achieving the Dream site visits.

Bradford focuses institutional efforts to create a student-centered approach to enrollment, retention, equity and culture.

Bradford earned her Ed.D. in higher education administration from Northern Illinois University, a juris doctorate in corporate and business planning from the University of Iowa-College of Law, a master of science degree in administration and community development from Southern Illinois University Carbondale and a bachelor of science degree in counseling and administration from SIUC.

Bradford earned her associate of arts degree from Shawnee Community College.

Bradford’s previous positions include serving as a higher education consultant at Higher Education Solutions (2014 to present), vice president of academic affairs at Baltimore City Community College (2011-2014), dean of academic affairs at Cuyahoga Community College (2008-2011), and interim vice president of academic affairs and dean of liberal arts and science at Rock Valley College (2007-2008).

Deborah A. Garrett

The final candidate to be interviewed for Shawnee Community College’s president position is Deborah A. Garrett of Cabot, Ark. Garrett will be interviewed on April 19.

Garrett currently serves as the vice chancellor for student services at Arkansas State University.

Garrett’s responsibilities include the chief administrative officer for the student services division, supervising three campuses at Heber Springs, Little Rock Air Force Base and Searcy.

Garrett earned her Ed.D. in educational administration from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Ariz.

Garrett earned her master of science degree in college student personnel services and a bachelor of science degree in geography and mathematics, both from Western Illinois University in Macomb.

Her previous positions include serving as dean of student affairs at Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana (2002-2006) and interim president/special assistant to the president/ vice president of Student Development at Kaskaskia College (1999-2002).

Garrett has served as the president of the Council for the Advancement of Standards in Higher Education since 2014.

Presidential candidates Brian Chapman of Ava and Brian Van Horn of Murray, Ky., were interviewed in March.