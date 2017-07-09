Candidates can circulate nominating petitions for Union County offices

Candidates could begin circulating nominating petitions this week for the March 20, 2018, primary election in Union County.

Republican and Democratic party voters will elect their candidates for the 2018 general election in the primary.

Locally, voters will be electing two members of the Union County Board of Commissioners, a sheriff, a county clerk and a treasurer.

The incumbents include county commissioners Danny Hartline, a Democrat, and Max Miller, a Republican; sheriff Scott Harvel, a Democrat; county clerk Terry Bartruff, a Democrat; and treasurer Darren Bailey, a Republican.

The Union County clerk’s office in Jonesboro reported that Sept. 5 was the first day to circulate nominating petitions.

Petitions for local races are available at the clerk’s office, which is in the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

The filing period for nominating petitions is from 8 a.m. on Nov. 27 through 5 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the county clerk’s office.