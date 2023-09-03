Candidates forum set at A-JCHS
Thu, 03/09/2023 - 11:56am admin
A meet the candidates forum is planned Thursday evening, March 16, at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School.
The forum is set for 7 p.m. in the media center at the Union County school.
Candidates for the A-JCHS District No. 81 Board of Education in the April 4 election have been invited to attend the forum. Eight candidates are on the ballot.
The candidates will be given an opportunity for a short introduction and then will respond to questions posed by a moderator.