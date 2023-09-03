Candidates forum set at A-JCHS

A meet the candidates forum is planned Thursday evening, March 16, at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School.

The forum is set for 7 p.m. in the media center at the Union County school.

Candidates for the A-JCHS District No. 81 Board of Education in the April 4 election have been invited to attend the forum. Eight candidates are on the ballot.

The candidates will be given an opportunity for a short introduction and then will respond to questions posed by a moderator.