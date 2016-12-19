Candlelight service planned

Berean Christian Church in Murphysboro plans to host an annual candlelight service Saturday, Dec. 24. The service is scheduled to start at 10 p.m.

Berean Christian Church is located at 1530 Illinois Ave.

The candlelight service has been a yearly tradition at Berean since its founding.

Pastor Troy Humphrey will be focusing attention on the true meaning of Christmas with a short sermon.

There is a time for quiet reflection during the singing of traditional carols and communion will be offered.

Everyone is welcome to attend. The church will have open communion for anyone who considers themselves a Christian to participate in.

Children are encouraged to attend, there will be no nursery care provided, but the service is short. There is no dress code for our service.

For more information about Berean visit www.bereanconnect.com or email them at info@bereanconnect.com.