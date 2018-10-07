Carbondale’s beautiful spots being sought

Keep Carbondale Beautiful, in anticipation of its birthday at the end of July, is seeking nominations for the “most beautiful spot” in Carbondale.

Locations and a photograph, or at least an address, can be sent by email to keepcb1326@gmail.org.

The organization would appreciate having the name and contact information of the person making the nomination and of the property owner.

Nominations will be accepted until July 15.

A committee will select the top nominations and the public will be invited to vote July 16-25.

Directions for voting will be available on the Keep Carbondale Beautiful website and Facebook page for photos and directions.

Plans call for the winner to be announced July 27 at the Fourth Friday Fair at the Townsquare Pavilion in Carbondale.