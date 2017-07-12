Career fair slated at A-J

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School is planning to host its first career fair for all Union County high school students on Feb. 15, 2018, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The career fair, coordinated by A-JCHS faculty members Natalie McLean Miller and Alysha Hase, will feature a wide variety of careers and businesses in Union County, as well as several SIU colleges which will share information with students about career options not commonly found in Southern Illinois.

Anyone interested in participating in the fair as a presenter can contact McLean Miller at nmiller@aj81.net or 833-8502, extension 119.