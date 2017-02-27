Career, technical education celebrated

Shawnee Community College is joining with community colleges throughout the State of Illinois to celebrate Career and Technical Education Month during February.

Career and Technical Education, CTE, prepares individuals for high-skill, in-demand jobs that further Illinois’ global competitiveness.

CTE programs are at the core of a community college’s mission to provide educational opportunities which are tailored to local business and industry needs.

Last year, roughly two-thirds, 65.3 percent, of all Illinois community college graduates earned a CTE degree or certificate.

Shawnee Community College offers a variety of programs which are geared towards preparing students for immediate job placement, such as automotive, diesel technology, welding, basic electricity, nursing, cosmetology and the recent addition of a nail technology certificate.

“Trends in the industry are changing. Students are finding employment with Associates of Applied Science degrees and certificates within the CTE field,” said Gabriele Farner, the college’s dean of instructional services, in a news release.

In recognition of Career and Technical Education Month, Shawnee Community College is planning CTE Day on April 6, when in-district high school juniors and seniors will be invited to the college to explore career technical fields.

For more information about postsecondary career and technical education programs and services at Shawnee Community College, visit www.shawneecc.edu.