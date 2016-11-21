Carols at Candlelight planned at St. Anne’s

A holiday season tradition continues this year at a Union County landmark.

The PAST organization of Union County is planning to host the annual Carols at Candlelight from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the historic St. Anne’s Church in Anna.

The church is located along South Main Street in Anna. Parking will be available at the nearby Stinson Memorial Library, which is located about half a block from the church.

Special music will be presented by The Back Porch Company, whose members include Warren and Carla Anderson, Stuart Anderson and Richard Johnson.

The Back Porch Company performs bluegrass music. The group has performed at many events in the area.

Following the special music, group caroling is planned. Refreshments will be served.

Carols at Candlelight is open to all. People can come and go, or stay, according to their schedule.

PAST notes that this year, a “special treasure” will be on display at Carols at Candlelight.

In the 1970s, when St. Anne’s Church was closed and desanctified, the baptismal font and several other items were taken to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Carbondale, where they had remained ever since.

Dr. Lynn Steveson, a mentor at St. Anne’s and also a friend of St. Andrew’s, noticed that the baptismal font was no longer being used at the Carbondale church.

Steveson inquired as to whether the baptismal font might be returned to its home at St. Anne’s.

The congregation agreed and gave it to PAST to bring home.