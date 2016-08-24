Carrie Joy VanAmburg Tellor

Carrie Joy Tellor, 88, of Anna, died at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.

She was born on Dec. 4, 1927, in Jonesboro, the daughter of Michael and Ida Zwahlen VanAmburg.

She is survived by her children, Jim Dillon of Carterville, and Janet and Benjie Dunville of Jonesboro; six grandchildren, Cecilia (Chris) Keller, Angela Joy (Billy) Alsip, Keith Goins, Kelsey Goins, Jill (Beau) Bolin and Ryan (Brittney) Dillon; 12 great-grandchildren, Payton and Miles Alsip, Morgan, Evan, Bennett and Hayden Keller, Halli and Cade Bolin, Jeff, Myklyn, Maddox and Maxton Dillon; many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael VanAmburg and Ida (Zwahlen) VanAmburg; her husband, Henry Tellor; and her sister, Mary Ruth VanAmburg.

She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Jonesboro. She loved church activities, reading and watching her favorite soap operas. She also loved spending time with her family and her River to River friends.

Services were at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Salem Lutheran Church in Jonesboro, with Pastor Mark Hasty officiating. Interment was in Jonesboro Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to Salem Lutheran Church.

To leave online condolences for the family, visit www.rendlemanhilemanfh.com.

Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home in Jonesboro was in charge of arrangements.