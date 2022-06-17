Catalyst Racing planned at Touch of Nature Center

Bike racing is scheduled to return to Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center on June 25 as the Catalyst Race Series makes its third and final stop of the season on the scenic site. People of all ages can enter now.

Touch of Nature is partnering with the Shawnee Mountain Bike Association to present a Catalyst Race Series for 2022 to highlight mountain biking opportunities in the region.

This final stop will showcase the professionally designed trails that are part of the 12 miles already completed in the Touch of Nature Multiuse Trail System.

The system will eventually encompass about 30 miles of stacked loop trails, adult and children’s terrain parks, an event center space and other features.

Men and women are scored separately, and there are expert and sport divisions as well as junior and children’s categories.

Prizes will be awarded within each class. Entry fees range from $25 to $55. Signup is available online at bikesignup.com.

Racing action begins at 10 a.m. with staggered starts for the various classifications. Registration and check-in opens at 8 a.m.

Spectators are welcome to enjoy the racing action, too. Refreshments and drinks will be available for racers and spectators.

Proceeds of the race will go toward maintenance and completion of the trail system, which is used for mountain biking and hiking.

The Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center is located about 8 miles south of Carbondale, along Giant City Road.